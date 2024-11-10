Harden closed Saturday's 105-103 victory over the Raptors with 24 points (5-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Harden is not the player he once was and doesn't carry offenses on his own with a massive usage rate, but he remains one of the most unstoppable offensive forces in the league when he's on. His shot wasn't really falling Saturday, and he got 50 percent of his scoring output from the charity stripe, but Harden was dominant on both ends of the court and finished just three assists away from a triple-double. The veteran is averaging 18.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in five November appearances.