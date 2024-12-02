Harden posted 39 points (10-26 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 win over the Nuggets.
Harden finished just one rebound away from recording what would've been only his second triple-double of the year, but even if he couldn't reach that milestone, there's no question he's going through his most productive stretch of the campaign. Harden, who has surpassed the 35-point mark in two of his last three contests, is averaging a robust 24.3 points, 8.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game over his last 10 contests.
