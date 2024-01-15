Harden supplied 14 points (4-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 109-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Harden struggled from the field and was particularly poor from three-point range, missing seven of his nine attempts from beyond the arc. His scoring woes didn't affect the Clippers too much, however, as Harden is now entrenched as Los Angeles' third-best option on offense behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Harden continues to thrive as a playmaker, though, and he has now dished out eight or more dimes in each of his last 11 appearances.