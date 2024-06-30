Harden agreed Sunday with the Clippers on a two-year, $70 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harden and the Clippers came to agreement on a new deal just minutes before NBA free agency officially began, though the contract won't become official until at least Saturday. In any case, the 34-year-old point guard is locked in for two more seasons with LA, coming off an inaugural season with the Clippers in which he averaged his fewest points per game (16.6) since 2010-11, but still posted strong marks in just about every other category (8.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks). With Paul George hitting the open market and not expected to return to the Clippers, Harden will likely shoulder more of the offensive load in 2024-25 alongside Kawhi Leonard (knee).