Harden (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Harden, Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (groin) are all questionable for the second half of a back-to-back set. Harden has yet to miss a game due to injury this season, but if he's sidelined, Bones Hyland, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Amir Coffey would be candidates for increased usage.