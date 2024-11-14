Harden closed Wednesday's 111-103 loss to the Rockets with 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 31 minutes.

Harden has been playing at a high level this season despite not being the Clippers' go-to option as a scorer, and his numbers have been excellent overall. He's been particularly good for standard formats, as managers who roster him in category-based formats have been suffering a bit with his lack of efficiency. Harden is shooting 35.6 percent from the field, 34.7 percent from three and 85.1 percent from the charity stripe since the beginning of November, but his overall stat line of 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in that stretch compensates for the lack of efficiency.