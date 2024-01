Harden provided 19 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and 10 assists across 30 minutes during Monday's 138-111 win over the Suns.

Harden led all players with 10 dimes in the victory, reaching double digits in that category for the fifth time in his past six games. The veteran guard has thrived as the Clippers' point guard, as he hasn't had fewer than six assists in any game since late November. Harden's numbers this season aren't quite up to the level of his recent campaigns, but he's doing just fine with per-game averages of 17.4 points, 8.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks over 33.9 minutes per contest.