Harden supplied 13 points (4-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and 13 assists over 41 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 loss to Phoenix.

While the 36-year-old guard returned from an illness that cost him Thursday's game to deliver his fourth double-double in eight starts, Harden's poor shooting and lack of other production suggested he may not be 100 percent yet. With Kawhi Leonard (ankle) on the shelf for a few games however, the Clippers can't afford to have Harden out of the lineup as well. Harden's averaging 22.0 points, 9.1 assists, 4.6 boards, 3.4 threes and 1.1 steals in 34.5 minutes a contest to begin the season.