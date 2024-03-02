Harden provided 28 points (9-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and three blocks across 25 minutes during Friday's 140-115 victory over Washington.

Harden led his squad with 28 points thanks to a dazzling display beyond the arc. His six three-pointers marked his highest total in the category since blitzing the Hawks a month ago, The upswing was a nice change of pace considering the 4-of-19 cold spell that plagued him over his past two games. Harden has a reputation for staying healthy, and he'l need to keep off the injury report to improve the team's playoff seeding.