Harden recorded 23 points (7-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 17 assists, two rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 130-110 win over the Jazz.

The superstar logged a game- and season-high 17 assists while finishing as the club's third-leading scorer behind Norman Powell (26 points) and Ivica Zubac (26 points). Harden has now recorded 23 outings with a double-double or better this season, and he also supplied multiple steals for the 20th time Saturday. The 35-year-old has supplied 10 or more assists in three of the club's last five outings, averaging 18.2 points, 10.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 36.0 minutes per contest over that five-game span.