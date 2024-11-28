Harden finished Wednesday's 121-96 victory over the Wizards with 43 points (13-22 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 32 minutes.

It was a vintage performance for the 35-year-old 10-time All-Star, who set the tone early for the Clippers by going off for 23 points in the first quarter of Wednesday's blowout win on his way to a season-high 43 points and seven threes. Harden may have had an even bigger night if the contest had been more competitive, as head coach Tyronn Lue had the luxury of resting each of his five starters in the fourth period. Harden should continue to serve as the focal point of Los Angeles' offense while Kawhi Leonard (knee) remains sidelined, and he is now averaging 21.6 points, 8.7 assists, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.8 three-pointers per game over 20 contests this year.