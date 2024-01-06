Harden notched eight points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and 13 assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-95 win over the Pelicans.

Harden has registered double-digit assist in four straight games. While his eight points in Friday's win was his lowest since Nov. 25, he'll continue to run point in a Clippers offense that boasts a 125.1 offensive rating over their last 10 games, which is third-best in the NBA in that span. When either or both of Paul George or Kawhi Leonard are out or struggling with their shot, Harden will be the next man up on the scoring pecking order for Los Angeles.