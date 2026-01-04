Clippers' James Harden: Double-double against Celtics
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden chipped in 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 146-115 loss to Boston.
The double-double was his 10th of the season, and just his second in 13 games since the beginning of December. Over that span, Harden is averaging 22.8 points, 7.0 assists, 3.2 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.5 steals.
