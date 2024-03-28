Harden ended Wednesday's 108-107 win over the 76ers with 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, 14 assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes.

A few nights after losing to the Sixers in Los Angeles, Harden got some revenge against his former team in Philly. It was the 22nd double-double of the season for the 34-year-old guard, and through 13 games in March, Harden has averaged 15.6 points, 9.9 assists, 4.8 boards, 2.4 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals.