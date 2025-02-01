Harden finished Friday's 112-104 win over the Hornets with 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 37 minutes.

The future Hall of Famer had his lowest scoring output since Jan. 4, but Harden still delivered his third straight double-double and 21st of the season. Nine of those double-doubles came in January, and Harden wraps up the month having averaged 20.6 points, 10.0 assists, 5.1 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.4 steals in 13 appearances.