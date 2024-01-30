Harden amassed 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 118-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

It was Harden's fourth double-double in the last five games, albeit barely. The 34-year-old guard continues to scale back his offensive contributions -- his 11.3 field-goal attempts per game this season is his lowest volume since he left the Thunder over a decade ago -- but he can still move the needle as a fantasy asset with his distribution skills. Through 14 games in January, Harden's averaging 15.9 points, 9.9 assists, 4.8 boards, 2.5 threes and 0.8 steals.