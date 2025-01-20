Harden registered 21 points (7-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 116-102 victory over the Lakers.

The double-double was his 16th of the season, and fourth in seven January appearances. Harden's second season with the Clippers has gone much better than his first, and through those seven games this month the 35-year-old guard is averaging 19.3 points, 9.6 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.3 steals.