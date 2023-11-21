Harden logged 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 124-99 victory over the Spurs.

The Clippers won their second game with Harden after dropping five straight with the veteran in the lineup. The offense is improving with each game despite the losses, as they establish a rhythm with the All-Star guard. The potential for Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in a cohesive unit is enormous, and Sunday's win was an encouraging sign.