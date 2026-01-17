Harden had 31 points (10-27 FG, 2-15 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 42 minutes in Friday's 121-117 overtime win over the Raptors.

Harden struggled in the first three quarters, during which he tallied 15 points while shooting 5-for-17 from the field. However, the star guard stepped it up in the fourth quarter and overtime, and he finished as Los Angeles' leading scorer with Kawhi Leonard (ankle) sidelined. Harden has reached the 20-point marker in three straight games and in all but two of his eight appearances in January. Moreover, he dished out a team-high 10 assists Friday, securing his third double-double this month.