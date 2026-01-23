Harden logged 18 points (6-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 112-104 win over the Lakers.

Harden collected his 13th double-double of the season, though the veteran struggled from the field again and matched a season-high seven turnovers. It was his second straight game with at least six turnovers, but he's also dished out at least six dimes in every game in January. However, over his last seven games, the star guard is shooting just 34.8 percent from the field on 22.1 attempts per game and 21.0 percent from deep on 8.9 attempts.