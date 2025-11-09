default-cbs-image
Harden (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Harden is under the weather and was a late addition to the injury report, which doesn't bode well for his status ahead of tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET. If the star guard is unable to suit up, Kris Dunn and Chris Paul are candidates for an uptick in minutes.

