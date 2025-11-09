Clippers' James Harden: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Harden is under the weather and was a late addition to the injury report, which doesn't bode well for his status ahead of tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET. If the star guard is unable to suit up, Kris Dunn and Chris Paul are candidates for an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' James Harden: Will play Saturday•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Won't play vs. Phoenix•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Posts team-high 25 points•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Leading scorer in loss•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Nabs third double-double of season•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Paces Los Angeles in loss•