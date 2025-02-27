Harden racked up 30 points (9-20 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 victory over the Bulls.

The 35-year-old guard scored at least 30 points for the third time in the last five games, while the seven made threes tied his season high and represented his best performance from beyond the arc since Dec. 16. Harden also extended his streak of appearances with at least one steal to 20, a stretch in which he's averaged 22.5 points, 9.7 assists, 5.7 boards, 3.2 threes and 1.6 steals.