Harden notched 31 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 129-101 loss to Orlando.

Harden posted a strong scoring performance, hitting five triples for the second time in three appearances. He led his team with 31 points but received minimal help from his teammates, as Ivica Zubac was the only other Clipper to score in double figures. Harden has been red hot on the offensive end of late, now averaging 32.5 points over his last six appearances.