Harden tallied 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 111-97 loss to the Knicks.

Making his highly anticipated Clippers and season debut following his acquisition from the 76ers last week, Harden was arguably the top performer among himself, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook. In addition to shooting efficiently, Harden finished one point behind Leonard for the team lead and paced the Clippers in assists. The Clippers were sloppy as a team, however, committing 22 turnovers while seeing a tie game heading into the fourth quarter turn into a comfortable double-digit Knicks victory. While there could be a feeling-out period for Harden as he moves into more of an off-the-ball role alongside Westbrook, his fantasy managers at least have to be satisfied that he's back on the court again and already playing 30-plus minutes following weeks of uncertainty about when he might make his 2023-24 debut.