Harden finished with 15 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-99 victory over the Kings.

Harden's only demerit was a goose egg beyond the arc, but it was an otherwise decent game directing the offense. With Kawhi Leonard doing most of the heavy lifting recently, Harden has been more valuable as a ball distributor recently, a role he continues to share with Russell Westbrook.