Harden ended Wednesday's 131-117 victory over the Kings with 26 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and five steals over 39 minutes.

Harden has had a rough start to his Clippers tenure, but this was his best outing of the season by a wide margin after notching season-best marks in points and steals. Harden has yet to post numbers similar to what he's done during most of his career, but maybe this is a sign that he's getting more comfortable on offense, and that would likely lead to an uptick in his numbers sooner rather than later. The consistency he can maintain on a game-to-game basis will be key to seeing whether his numbers improve in the long run or not.