Clippers' James Harden: Experiences slight dip in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden posted 21 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 131-90 victory over the Kings.
The game got out of hand early, which is likely one reason for Harden's slight regression in the contest. A cold night beyond the arc was another factor, and that's been a bit of a concern in Harden's recent lines. Although the sharpshooter has converted more than 50 percent of his long-range shots six times this season, he's hit that percentage only once during December.
More News
-
Clippers' James Harden: Hits for 28 points in decisive win•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Drops 29 points in decisive win•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Posts 21 points in return to action•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Not listed on injury report•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Won't play Thursday•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Plays through injury for 13 points•