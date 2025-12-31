Harden posted 21 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 131-90 victory over the Kings.

The game got out of hand early, which is likely one reason for Harden's slight regression in the contest. A cold night beyond the arc was another factor, and that's been a bit of a concern in Harden's recent lines. Although the sharpshooter has converted more than 50 percent of his long-range shots six times this season, he's hit that percentage only once during December.