Harden contributed 25 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 125-109 victory over the Wizards.

Harden was impressive Wednesday in a game the Clippers dominated with ease, and the winning margin could've been even more expressive hadn't the Clippers slowed things down in the final 12 minutes. Harden's assists numbers were subpar based on his season averages, but his overall stat line was impressive due to his contributions in other categories, particularly on the defensive end while ending just one board shy of a double-double. The absence of Paul George (groin) allowed Harden to have a more significant role on offense, but he responded well to that need. Even if he reverts to being the team's third-best scoring option if George returns in time to face the Pistons on Friday, Harden should remain a valuable fantasy asset in all formats.