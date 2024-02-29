Harden finished with 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the Lakers.

Harden struggled t find the bottom of the basket from long range, and that deficiency may have been the difference-maker in the narrow loss. Harden's nine assists softened the blow on his bottom line and he came away with a satisfying total for fantasy managers despite the negative result.