Harden finished with 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the Lakers.
Harden struggled t find the bottom of the basket from long range, and that deficiency may have been the difference-maker in the narrow loss. Harden's nine assists softened the blow on his bottom line and he came away with a satisfying total for fantasy managers despite the negative result.
More News
-
Clippers' James Harden: Struggles from long range•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Nears triple-double Friday•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Solid result in victory•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Goes for 17 points in defeat•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Comes close to double-double•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Scores team-high 19 points•