Harden finished Sunday's 115-108 loss to the Raptors with 25 points (7-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block over 36 minutes.

Harden wasn't the most efficient from the field (particularly from three-point range), but his aggressiveness in getting to the bucket resulted in a game-high nine free-throw attempts. He wasn't able to record a fourth-straight double-double Sunday, but Harden managed to reach the 20-point threshold for the fourth time in his last five outings. Since the beginning of January, Harden has averaged 20.9 points, 9.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 33.9 minutes per game, though he's shooting just 40.5 percent from the field over that span.