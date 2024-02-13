Harden registered 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 121-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Clippers have now dropped two games against the Timberwolves, and Harden shared in the disappointing result with a tepid shooting night. The team underperformed across the board with below-average nights from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, a rarity during the team's 7-3 streak over the past 10 games.