Harden amassed seven points (2-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-93 loss to the Mavericks in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Harden was a non-factor in the loss, a far cry from what he has been able to deliver thus far in the series. Both he and Paul George decided to take the night off, much to the joy of Mavericks fans. They are now one loss away from elimination, a result that would leave the future of the current squad in some doubt. If they are to force a Game 7, Harden is going to need to rediscover his early-series form.