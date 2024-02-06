Harden ended with 30 points (7-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Monday's 149-144 victory over the Hawks.

Harden and Kawhi Leonard (36 points) countered every punch from Atlanta in a top-tier shootout. Since joining LA, Harden has re-emerged as a nightly triple-double threat and his facilitating at a high level, but his defensive contributions have been underrated. The 34-year-old is posting a career-best 1.3 percent block rate, along with a 1.6 percent steal rate that represents his highest mark since the 2019-20 season.