Harden produced 20 points (7-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and five steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Harden handed out double-digit assists for the first time since a 102-99 win over the Warriors on Nov. 18, but he did it while keeping his impressive scoring stretch alive. Harden has reached the 20-point mark in five of his last six appearances, and he has embraced the bigger role on offense with Norman Powell (hamstring) sidelined. Harden is averaging 25.2 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game in that six-game stretch.