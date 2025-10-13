Harden handed out 11 assists over 24 minutes during Sunday's exhibition, adding five points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and three turnovers.

Harden will again be the primary playmaker for the Clippers this upcoming season, but with the additions of Bradley Beal and Chris Paul, he may have his minutes trimmed to the lower-30s. Still, he shouldn't have much trouble putting up top-20 numbers as one of the main guys in Los Angeles.