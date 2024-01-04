Harden provided 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and one block over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 131-122 win over the Suns.

Harden has really picked up the pace as a passer of late, notching double-digit assists in three straight games for the first time this season. Over that span, he's averaging a double-double with 17.7 points, 11.3 dimes, 4.3 boards, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.0 blocks and 0.3 steals over 37.0 minutes. It look a little while for the Clippers to click after Harden came over from Philadelphia, but the team is excelling now, winning 18 of its past 23 games.