Harden finished Monday's 102-99 win over the Warriors with 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 16 assists, two blocks and two steals across 41 minutes.

Harden matched his season-high mark in the assists department and now has nine double-doubles, along with one triple-double, as the Clippers' main offensive option. Despite his strong all-around numbers, fantasy managers who are rostering Harden should begin to be concerned with his lack of efficiency. Once one of the best shooters in the league, he's now shooting just 37.5 percent from the floor, and 33.3 percent from deep, since the beginning of November.