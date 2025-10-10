Clippers' James Harden: Hands out nine assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden finished with five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists and three turnovers across 16 minutes of Thursday's 142-95 preseason win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.
Harden, who signed a two-year, $81.5 million contract over the offseason, is set to reprise his role as the lead playmaker in Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard is healthy to eased the burden on Harden, and the Clippers reloaded their offense with the likes of Bradley Beal (knee), Chris Paul and John Collins.
More News
-
Clippers' James Harden: Declines option, plans to re-sign•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Disappoints in Game 7 loss•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Paces Los Angeles in win•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Sub-par performance in loss•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Leads team in assists•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Notches 18 points in win•