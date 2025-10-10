Harden finished with five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists and three turnovers across 16 minutes of Thursday's 142-95 preseason win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

Harden, who signed a two-year, $81.5 million contract over the offseason, is set to reprise his role as the lead playmaker in Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard is healthy to eased the burden on Harden, and the Clippers reloaded their offense with the likes of Bradley Beal (knee), Chris Paul and John Collins.