Harden supplied 28 points (7-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-11 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 40 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 win over the Pistons.

It was a tall task to come anywhere close to Kawhi Leonard's historic 55-point game, but Harden managed a solid line despite the voluminous total from his teammate. Harden padded his numbers by going a perfect 11 of 11 from the charity stripe. The veteran has been superb during the current win streak, averaging 28 points, 7.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals over the past four games.