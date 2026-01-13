Harden amassed 32 points (11-28 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and four steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 117-109 victory over Charlotte.

With a three-pointer in the third quarter, Harden surpassed Shaquille O'Neal to claim the ninth-place spot on the NBA career scoring list. Harden recorded his ninth double-double of the season during the victory, as the All-Star and teammate Kawhi Leonard accounted for 67 of the team's 117 points. It was an encouraging total for Harden, who regressed Sunday with a below-average showing against the Pistons and had surpassed 39 points only once over the past six games.