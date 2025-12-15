Clippers' James Harden: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a left calf contusion, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
This is a new injury for Harden, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to push through it. The Clippers may opt to be cautious, as Harden has been shouldering a heavy workload. In his most recent outing, Harden produced 22 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 40 minutes against the Rockets on Thursday.
