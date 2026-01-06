Clippers' James Harden: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Harden is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to right shoulder soreness. If the star guard is ultimately ruled out, Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller are candidates for an uptick in minutes. Over his last five outings, Harden has averaged 24.2 points, 7.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 34.4 minutes per contest.
