Harden recorded 35 points (12-16 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 151-127 win over the Pacers.

Harden rained in 18 consecutive points in the fourth quarter as part of a dominant shooting display, highlighted by earning a four-point play off his signature step-back three. Scoring volatility from night to night is still justifiable given the amount of weapons in the Clippers offense, but Kawhi Leonard (28 points) and Paul George (27 points) joined him in forming a well-balanced trio in Monday's win. Playing Indiana is a fantasy gold mine, but Harden is becoming a focal point for Los Angeles regardless of the opponent.