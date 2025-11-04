Harden notched 29 points (8-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 120-119 loss to the Heat.

Harden led all scorers with 29 points Monday, though his effort wasn't enough to lift the Clippers in a narrow loss. The Arizona State product is off to an excellent start to his age-36 season, averaging 23.0 points, 9.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals with three double-doubles through six games. With Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal both candidates to rest for the second half of the back-to-back Tuesday according to independent NBA writer Justin Russo, Harden could be tasked with an even larger offensive load and is well-positioned for another big night against the Thunder.