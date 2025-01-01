Harden posted a team-high 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 122-86 loss to the Spurs.
The veteran guard scored at least 15 points for the eighth straight game, but Harden got little help Tuesday -- Norman Powell was the only other Clippers starter to score in double digits. Over that eight-game stretch, Harden is averaging 22.8 points, 5.4 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.1 steals as he tries to keep the team afloat without Kawhi Leonard (knee).
More News
-
Clippers' James Harden: Lights it up from deep in victory•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Near triple-double in tight win•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Solid two-way play Thursday•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Explodes for 41 points in win•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Poor shooting display Friday•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Cleared for Friday•