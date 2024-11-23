Harden notched a team-high 22 points (5-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 104-88 win over Sacramento.

The 35-year-old guard came through with at least 20 points for the fourth time in the last five games, and he's pulled down at least six boards in eight straight contests while draining multiple threes in nine straight. On the season, Harden is averaging 20.4 points, 8.8 assists, 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 threes and 1.6 steals, impressive production considering his shooting woes -- his 36.5 percent mark from the floor and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc would both be career lows.