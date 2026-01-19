Harden produced 36 points (9-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 18-20 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 110-106 victory over the Wizards.

Harden took an interesting path to 36 points, as he failed to connect from downtown and added 18 of his 36 from the charity stripe. Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com notes that this is the highest scoring game of Harden's career without hitting at least one trey. His production didn't end in the scoring department, as he fell one assist shy of a double-double while also recording at least one steal and one block for a second straight game.