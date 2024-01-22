Harden closed Sunday's 125-114 win over Brooklyn with 24 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes.

Harden led all players in Sunday's contest in assists while leading the Clippers in scoring and threes to go along with a handful of rebounds and a pair of steals in a winning effort. Harden has scored 20 or more points in 12 games this year, adding at least 10 assists and five rebounds in three contests.