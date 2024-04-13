Harden logged four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and five assists over 10 minutes during Friday's 110-109 loss to the Jazz.

Harden returned Friday from a two-game absence while dealing with a foot injury, playing a limited role along with other Clippers starters as the postseason approaches. Harden led all starters with a handful of assists while adding a quartet of points over just 10 minutes of action. Los Angeles wraps up the regular season Sunday and it's likely we see Harden play a limited role again, if at all.