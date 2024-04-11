Harden (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Harden missed Wednesday's loss against the Suns due to right foot inflammation, but it seems he might be back just in time to feature in the final two games of the regular season, knowing a win Friday would lock the Clippers into the fourth seed of the Western Conference. Harden has averaged 13.2 points, 9.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.